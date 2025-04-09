Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Investar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $155.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.52. Investar has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. Investar had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Investar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Investar by 3,194.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Investar by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 67,695 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Investar by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Investar in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 145,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

