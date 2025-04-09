Investors Purchase High Volume of Peabody Energy Call Options (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 21,125 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average daily volume of 14,365 call options.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BTU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 12,128,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,920. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

