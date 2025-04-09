Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 150,820 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 103% compared to the typical daily volume of 74,253 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 49,330,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,992,698. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,159.61. This trade represents a 40.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 11,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $453,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,439.20. This represents a 43.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,085 shares of company stock worth $2,020,895. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 43,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. InvesTrust raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. InvesTrust now owns 150,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 167,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.