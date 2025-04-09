IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.59 and last traded at $55.07, with a volume of 136651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CL King upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 57,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.