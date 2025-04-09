iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 42,773 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 29,717 shares.The stock last traded at $109.76 and had previously closed at $109.66.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 241.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 37,812 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

