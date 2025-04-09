iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $498.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $579.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

