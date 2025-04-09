iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.87 and last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 67129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Up 8.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $892.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

