iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.90. 74,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 18,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.
