iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 869360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 10,742.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.