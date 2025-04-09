iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 869360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 10,742.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.