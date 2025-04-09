iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Acquired by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.16% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $68,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IOO. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.80 and a 12 month high of $105.27.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.