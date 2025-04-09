iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.66 and last traded at $69.66, with a volume of 61832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.13.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 11.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 55,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 37,908 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

