iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.65 and last traded at $63.90, with a volume of 210236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.83.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $366,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,995,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

