iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.51 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 55156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 7.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.