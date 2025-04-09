iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $308.67 and last traded at $309.96, with a volume of 279416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 11.6 %

The company has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

