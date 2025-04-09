iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $180.65 and last traded at $181.35, with a volume of 149634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $190.53.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

