iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 553,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the previous session’s volume of 137,508 shares.The stock last traded at $69.15 and had previously closed at $67.29.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.39. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

