ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Trading Down 7.6% – What’s Next?

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 47,794 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 717% from the average session volume of 5,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
