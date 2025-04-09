ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Trading Down 7.6% – What’s Next?

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 47,794 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 717% from the average session volume of 5,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

ITV Stock Down 7.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

About ITV

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.