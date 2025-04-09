Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Up 7.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 113,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 717,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Ivanhoe Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 16.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CFO Jordan Neeser acquired 20,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $234,400. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,137.28. This represents a 7.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $434,350 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 456.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Featured Stories

