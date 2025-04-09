J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $193.00 to $164.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services traded as low as $127.05 and last traded at $128.93, with a volume of 177093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.46.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,541.83. This trade represents a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13,668.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,380,000 after purchasing an additional 139,825 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

