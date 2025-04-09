Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.49% of Jacobs Solutions worth $80,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:J opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on J shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.14.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

