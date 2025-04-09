Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.26), with a volume of 620703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.28).

Jadestone Energy Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a market cap of £137.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jadestone Energy news, insider John Mendelson acquired 83,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,390 ($30.54) per share, with a total value of £1,994,861.30 ($2,549,017.76). Also, insider Gunter Waldner acquired 896,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £242,055 ($309,295.94). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,288,967 shares of company stock valued at $988,466,630. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy is a leading upstream oil and gas company in the Asia Pacific region, with a focus on production and near-term development assets.

Featured Stories

