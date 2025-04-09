Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $8.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 218,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 442.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 805.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

