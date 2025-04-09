Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.28 and last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 187624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.77.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 925.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,504,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,153,000 after purchasing an additional 167,270 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

