John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 440,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 198,667 shares.The stock last traded at $49.87 and had previously closed at $50.32.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 8.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

