John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Director Thomas Rowe Wright Buys 794 Shares

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Rowe Wright bought 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,949.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,949.26. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HPS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. 119,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,379. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,363 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 29,916 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

