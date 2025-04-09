John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Director Thomas Rowe Wright Buys 794 Shares

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Rowe Wright bought 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,949.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,949.26. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:HPS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. 119,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,379. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
