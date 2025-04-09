Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lowered by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Straightline Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average is $155.51. The firm has a market cap of $359.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

