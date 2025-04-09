JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.51 and last traded at $55.51, with a volume of 39920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.91.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Active Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,447,000 after purchasing an additional 534,561 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.