JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Price

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSHD. UBS Group upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.10.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $103.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $5.91 per share. This is a boost from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $2,412,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,290,838.41. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $4,761,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 38,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,727.04. The trade was a 50.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,812 shares of company stock worth $37,392,258. Company insiders own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

