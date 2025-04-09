JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.40% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $92,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
