Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) VP Buys $24,886.50 in Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) VP Michael J. O’neil bought 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $24,886.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,850.10. This trade represents a 38.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
KYN opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
