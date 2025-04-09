Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) VP Buys $24,886.50 in Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) VP Michael J. O’neil bought 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $24,886.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,850.10. This trade represents a 38.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

KYN opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Griffith & Werner Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 261,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 42,534 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

