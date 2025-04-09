Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Stock Price

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FIHL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 0.1 %

Fidelis Insurance stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. 40,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,941. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fidelis Insurance has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.28.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. On average, analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after purchasing an additional 225,952 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,754,000 after buying an additional 162,524 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,991,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2,922.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,435,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.