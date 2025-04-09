Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock Price

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $240.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s previous close.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Get Allstate alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $181.85. 256,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Allstate has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $212.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Allstate by 25.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,860,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,228,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 74,537 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 138.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.