Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Price

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 49.50% from the company’s current price.

VOYA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

VOYA stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 163,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.