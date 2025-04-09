Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.57 and last traded at $54.53, with a volume of 20659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMPR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Kemper Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Kemper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Kemper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kemper by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

