Kenneth Graham Gray Buys 12,000 Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Graham Gray bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.21 per share, with a total value of C$14,489.11.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PRQ opened at C$1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$1.55.

Petrus Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Petrus Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.41%.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company’s core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

