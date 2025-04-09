Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stake Lowered by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Kenvue by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

