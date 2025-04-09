KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 396.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,391 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of KLA worth $54,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its position in shares of KLA by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $748.00 to $870.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.17.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $599.51 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $710.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.59.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

KLA Profile



KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

