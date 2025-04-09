Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $740,482,000 after acquiring an additional 190,847 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $146.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $208.70.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

