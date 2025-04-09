Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.98), Zacks reports. Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Lakeland Industries updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 11.1 %

LAKE stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 132,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $174.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.89 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $27.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAKE shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Lakeland Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Lakeland Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nikki Hamblin acquired 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $34,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,944. The trade was a 10.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurel A. Yartz bought 2,272 shares of Lakeland Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $49,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,984. This trade represents a 30.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $177,186 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

