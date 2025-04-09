Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $175,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.24%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.