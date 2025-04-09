Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$24.37 and last traded at C$24.68, with a volume of 80347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.00.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LB

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 5.1 %

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -211.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,499.45%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.