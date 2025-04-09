Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 602717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LEG shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEG

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 8.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.36%.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 722,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3,264.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 672,290 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,858,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,517,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after buying an additional 595,684 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.