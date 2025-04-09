Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Several research firms recently commented on LMND. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lemonade by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 35,901.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,457,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,310,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LMND opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.13.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.78 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.
