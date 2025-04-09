Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms recently commented on LMND. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $7,585,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,494,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,141,102.88. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,308.11. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,634 shares of company stock worth $9,219,003. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lemonade by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 35,901.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,457,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,310,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.78 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

