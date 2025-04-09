Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY25 guidance to $1.20-1.25 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.250 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 7.3 %

NYSE LEVI opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $76,821.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,221.28. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

