Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,307,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

