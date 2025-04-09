LexinFintech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,531 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 122% compared to the average volume of 1,591 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price objective on shares of LexinFintech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech

LexinFintech Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at $2,565,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000.

Shares of LX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. 2,935,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.32. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.26 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

See Also

