Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 164314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1,279.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,365,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 338,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

