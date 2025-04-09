Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $211.70 and last traded at $213.41, with a volume of 335310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.24 and a 200 day moving average of $255.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 39.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 115,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

