Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lululemon Athletica stock on April 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 4/4/2025.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.43. 734,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.66. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup set a $330.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.45.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

