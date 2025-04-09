Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading 8.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.54. 6,729,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 19,004,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 3,825.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Stories

